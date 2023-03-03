Search icon
Meet IAS Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR-4 without coaching

IAS Artika Shukla, who quit her MD studies to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer, succeeded on her first try.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

IAS Tina Dabi continues to remain in limelight, Jaisalmer DM has a great fan following making her one of the most followed IAS officers in India right now. But this is the tale of Artika Shukla, a classmate of IAS Tina Dabi who obtained an AIR 4 in the UPSC civil examination.

Shukla, who quit her MD studies to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer, succeeded on her first try. IAS Artika never attended any test preparation classes; instead, she studied her brother's notes and was able to ace one of India's most difficult exams.

Who is IAS Artika Shukla?

IAS Artika Shukla hails from Varanasi. In 2015, she met Jasmit Singh, her future husband. Singh achieved the All India Rank - 4th, in UPSC. At the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, they developed a relationship. In 2017, the two tied knot in a beautiful wedding, which Tina Dabi attended.

She was motivated to pursue an IAS career after witnessing her brother, who had success in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam. In the Indian Railway Transport Service, Utkarsha Shukla holds the position of the officer. He provided her with exam-passing advice.

She began studying for the test in 2014, and in 2015, she excelled. She never attended any exam preparation classes; instead, she studied her brother's notes. The father of Shukla is a physician. She graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi with an MBBS. She had attended St. Jones School in Varanasi. Brajesh Shukla, her father, had worked as an IMA secretary.

