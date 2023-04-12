Search icon
Meet IAS Apoorva Yadav, who returned from America leaving her TCS job, secured 13 AIR in UPSC

In her fourth attempt in 2016, IAS Aproova Yadav was successful in obtaining 13 AIR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Photo: Instagram

Many Indian female administrative officers, including IAS Srushthi Deshmukh and IAS Tina Dabi, serve as role models for aspirants. Millions of applicants are diligently preparing for one of India's most challenging exams as the UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled to take place in May.

Who is IAS Aproova Yadav?

Apoorva Yadav hails from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. IAS Apoorva finished her education in the Hindi language. She then secured her engineering degree. After that, she started working in a big company, TCS. Apoorva spent three years working for a multinational corporation in America.

She decided to study for the UPSC and join the administrative service while she was in America. She started preparing for the UPSC after returning from America. Despite three failed attempts, she kept working on her preparation and in the year 2016 passed the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt.

In her fourth attempt in 2016, she was successful in obtaining 13 AIR. She achieved this and became the city's first female SDM. In Shivpuri, Uttarakhand, she got married to Vishal Tyagi in a lavish ceremony. On social media, Apoorva is also very well-liked. On Instagram, he has more than 12,000 followers.

Additionally, Apoorva has a YouTube channel. Additionally, Apoorva Yadav and Vishal Tyagi have a joint Instagram page called Vipoorva. IAS With more than 12,000 followers, Apoorva Yadav has a sizable Instagram following of her own. To learn English, Apoorva read books and watched TV shows in the language. .

