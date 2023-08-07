Headlines

Education

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

After passing prelims exams, many await eagerly for UPSC Mains Exam 2023. This success story of Anuradha Pal, who cleared the UPSC civil service examination despite having many difficulties in her life will inspire them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Every success story of UPSC aspirants is unique, whether it’s them defying poverty or physical disability. One of the most difficult exam, UPSC witnesses participation of millions of ambitious candidates. After passing prelims exams, many await eagerly for UPSC Mains Exam 2023. This success story of Anuradha Pal, who cleared the UPSC civil service examination despite having many difficulties in her life will inspire them.

Who is IAS Anuradha Pal?

Anuradha Pal’s journey has been a huge inspiration for the aspirants. She hails from a small village in Haridwar. Anuradha belonged to a humble family and had to face a lot of financial difficulties in her childhood. Her father used to make ends meet by selling milk, as per media reports.

She finished her schooling at Haridwar's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya after putting in a lot of effort and dedication. Anuradha made the decision to relocate to a big city in order to prepare because she was aware of the lack of facilities in her hometown. She made the decision to move to Delhi to finish her college studies after that. She pursued a Bachelor of Technology at GB Pant University.

She made the decision to work in Tech Mahindra in light of her family's financial situation. She realised she wanted to start IAS preparation after working there for a while. She eventually left her job and started working as a lecturer at a college in Roorkee. She studied simultaneously for the CSE, passing it in 2012. She chose to step up her preparations despite the fact that her AIR at the time was 451.

She enrolled in Delhi's Nirvana IAS Academy, which aided her in getting prepared. She divided her time into small segments while working and tried to accomplish smaller goals. In order to do better on the test, she also concentrated on reading NCERT books. Last but not least, she reapplied for the CSE in 2015 and scored an AIR of 62. She currently serves as Bageshwar's District Magistrate in Uttarakhand.

