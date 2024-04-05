Twitter
Education

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay coaching fees, cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

Hailing from a humble family in a small village in Haridwar, Anuradha faced numerous financial constraints in her childhood. Her father used to look after the family by selling milk.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Some people have to face enormous battles in life to be able to lead a decent life but they don’t give up and end up achieving staggering success with their unwavering hard work, dedication and perseverance.

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Anuradha Pal, who cracked the UPSC civil service examination despite battling tribulations in her life.

Hailing from a humble family in a small village in Haridwar, Anuradha faced numerous financial constraints in her childhood. Her father used to look after the family by selling milk.

She did her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Anuradha then shifted to Delhi to pursue her college education at Pant University in Bachelors of Technology.

Thereafter, she began working at Tech Mahindra. After being there for a while, she left her job as she realised that UPSC was her true passion. Later, she joined a college in Roorkee as a lecturer and prepared simultaneously for UPSC. She also gave tuition to students to fund her coaching fees.

Finally, she cracked the exam on her first attempt in 2012 with AIR 451. But, her dreams were fixated on being an IAS. So she made another attempt, she divided time judiciously to achieve smaller targets during her preparation. Consequently, she cracked UPSC in 2015 with an AIR of 62 on her second attempt and became an IAS. She is currently Bageshwar's District Magistrate in Uttarakhand.

 
