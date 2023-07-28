Headlines

Education

Meet IAS Anupama Anjali, IPS officer's daughter who cleared UPSC using this strategy

Anupama Anjali, belong from Delhi, completed her schooling and then graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. She started preparing for UPSC soon after her graduation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

To succeed in one of India's most challenging tests, the UPSC, one must have unwavering attention and determination. Only a select handful with these qualities are able to pass all three rounds of the civil service test, even though millions of people seek to pass it.

Many candidates begin studying for the exam as soon as they finish high school or college in order to succeed. IAS officer from the 2018 batch Anupama Anjali began studying for the UPSC exam after earning her engineering degree.

Who is IAS Anupama Anjali?

Anupama Anjali, belong from Delhi, completed her schooling and then graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Anupama had twice taken the UPSC test. She began preparing for a government career after graduating. In her initial try, she had failed. She persisted though, and she put twice as much work into getting ready for the second try. The father of Anupama Anjali is an IPS who has worked for the government for 37 years. 

IAS Anupama Anjali's UPSC strategy

Anupama first comprehended the UPSC Syllabus in order to pass the Civil Services Examination, and she then created a thorough list of all required reading material. During the UPSC test preparation, his father gave him a lot of assistance. Anupama advised against engaging in any type of distraction while studying for the UPSC. She thinks that studying is more important than attending parties with family or friends.

READ | NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

She further advised to avoid attending family gatherings. Despite the fact that "it is easier said than done," doing this will undoubtedly help you pass the UPSC, as per IAS Anupama.  Anupama Anjali passed the 2017 UPSC exam with a 386th-place finish, becoming an IAS officer.

She was then given the Andhra Pradesh Cadre (Andhra Pradesh Cadre IAS Officer) after completing his training at LBSNAA. Her initial deployment was as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur. Later, after getting married, she had her cadre transferred.

Early in 2023, Anupama Anjali marries Harshit Kumar, an IAS officer from the 2020 class. IAS According to both North Indian and South Indian traditions, Harshit and Anupama were married. Social media users enjoyed their wedding images. Since Harshit is a member of the Haryana cadre, Anupama was also appointed to the Haryana cadre following their marriage. She has the position of ADC in Bhiwani at the moment.

