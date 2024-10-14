Anudeep began preparing for the UPSC CSE after graduating from BITS Pilani and obtaining experience working as a software engineer at Google.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. A person must devote numerous hours to fervent study to pass this challenging exam. Thousands of applicants attempt to sit for the IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS exams each year. Few of them pass the most difficult test, which is divided into three sections: the interview, the main exam, and the preliminary exam. Today, we'll discuss Anudeep Durishetty, whose incredible path demonstrates his undying perseverance and determination.

Anudeep began preparing for the UPSC CSE after graduating from BITS Pilani and obtaining experience working as a software engineer at Google. Despite lucrative employment, he felt a tremendous desire to serve his country, which motivated him to quit his position and accept the demanding work of a federal servant. Although he was hired by the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) after his second attempt in 2013, his aspiration of becoming an IAS official was not fulfilled after his first attempt in 2012.

Despite obstacles, Anudeep persevered and tried to pass the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015. Even though he had setbacks, these losses strengthened his resolve rather than quenching his enthusiasm. On his fifth try in 2017, Anudeep not only made it into the elite IAS but also won the UPSC CSE 2017 with an AIR 01 score, an amazing feat that he completed without the help of a coach. He is currently Hyderabad's District Collector.

When Anudeep Durishetty earned the coveted AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2017, he created history. He received a score of 1,126 out of 2025. He set a record for the highest UPSC exam score ever.

Anudeep attributes much of his success to his family's encouragement. Their material and emotional assistance was crucial in enabling him to focus on his studies and accomplish his objectives. His narrative encourages others by emphasising the value of perseverance, familial support, and an unwavering commitment to one's objectives in the pursuit of excellence in public service.