Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Anudeep started his UPSC CSE journey after finishing his graduation from BITS Pilani and then worked as a Software Engineer at Google.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To crack this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. In order to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS, Thousands of candidates attempt to pass the exam every year but only few of them pass the most difficult exam, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preparatory exam, and the interview. We will speak about Anudeep Durishetty today, whose incredible story is proof of his unshakeable perseverance and determination.

Anudeep started preparing for the UPSC CSE after earning his degree from BITS Pilani and getting experience as a software engineer at Google. Despite having a wealthy career, he resigned from his employment to take on the demanding role of a federal servant because he had a deep desire to serve his country. His desire to become an IAS official was not achieved when his first attempt in 2012 failed, even though his second attempt in 2013 resulted in a job offer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Anudeep Durishetty made history by achieving the coveted AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2017. He received a score of 1,126 out of 2025. He holds the record for the highest UPSC exam score ever.

Anudeep credits his success to his family's encouragement. Their emotional support was crucial in helping him focus on his studies and accomplish his objectives. His story inspires others by highlighting the importance of tenacity, family support, and an unshakeable dedication to one's goals in the pursuit of excellence in public service.