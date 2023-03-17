Used to study under lamp: Inspiring tale of IAS Anshuman Raj cracking UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching

Photo: Instagram

This success story has proved that there are no boundaries to dreams. Many success tales are currently inspiring ambitious students to pass the civil exam as they get ready for the UPSC prelims exam 2023. This story of IAS Anshuman Raj's success in the UPSC test and how he overcame hurdles in his life will undoubtedly inspire you.

Who is IAS Anshuman Raj?

Anshuman did not lead a life of luxury because he was born in a small village in Bihar's Buxar. He attended Jawohar Navodaya School until class 10, then graduated from JNV Ranchi with a class 12 diploma. According to media reports, he used to study under kerosene lamp till class 10.

Anshuman didn't have many luxuries growing up because his family struggled financially, but he overcame all of his challenges with the help of his determination and the support of his parents. Without coaching, he succeeded on his first try at UPSC.

Cracked UPSC without coaching in first attempt

Anshuman Raj made the decision to self-study for the UPSC while residing in the village. In his initial effort, he was successful and was hired by the IRS. He joined, but his IAS aspiration persisted. So he made the decision to retake the exam the next year.

He did, however, fail twice before succeeding and earning a respectable rank. Learning from each setback, he continued to strengthen his weaknesses until, on his fourth try, he succeeded in reaching his goal. In the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination, he received an All India Rank of 107.

Learning from his own experience, Anshuman believes that it is frequently believed that you don't have to travel to a major city and enroll in UPSC preparation classes in order to crack it. He claims that if you have internet access, you may study for the exam from anywhere in the nation. He claims that he had prepared by living in his village for his previous three efforts. With this, he chose not to join any coaching classes.

