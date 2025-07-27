Meet IAS Ansar Shaikh's wife, who is as beautiful as Bollywood actress, is popular on social media, she works as...

Meet Waiza Ansari, beautiful wife of one of the youngest IAS officer, Ansar Shaikh. Ansar cracked the UPSC CSE exam at just 21 years old. He became the youngest IAS officer in India in his very first attempt.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in India. It is very rare to crack UPSC in the first attempt, and failure is part of the UPSC preparations. But at the age of 21, Ansar Sheikh, son of an autodriver cracked UPSC exam in his first attempt. He is married to waiza Ansari, who is a homemaker. She is vry popular on Instagram amd oftten posts pictures with her husband.

Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Ansar Shaikh, son of an auto driver, who cracked the UPSC CSE exam at just 21 years old. He became the youngest IAS officer in India at just 21 and in his very first attempt. Ansar Shaikh hails from Shelgaon in Jalna district of Marathwada, Maharashtra. His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, was an auto rickshaw and his mother worked in the fields. He has faced extreme poverty and a tough childhood. His father had alcohol addiction triggering extreme domestic violence at his home. His mother, Adeela Shaikh, was the third wife of his father. Ansar Sheikh's brother, Anees, left his studies in class VII, to work at a garage. His sisters were married off at the age of 15. Ansar was also forced to drop out from school by his father due to the financial crisis. However, he did not and scored 91 per cent in his 12th grade. He later pursued a degree in Political Science from Pune’s Fergusson College with 73 per cent marks. Soon after graduating, he started preparations for UPSC examinations and joined coaching for one year. In 2016, he cracked UPSC in his first attempt. He got an AIR 361. He is currently posted as ADM in West Bengal.

Meet Ansar Shaikh wife Waiza

Ansar Shaikh got married to Waiza Ansari on December 24, 2023. His wife adorned a traditional wedding dress on her nikah in a blush pink sharara, a classic example of simplicity is elegance. Her wedding dress had a short kurta, sharara, and a dupatta on her head with beautiful floral motifs and sequin embroidery.

Waiza Ansari is quite popular on Instagram and have 42.9K followers. She regularly keeps her followers updated. She often posts pictures with her husband IAS Ansar Shaikh. She is a homemaker. As per reports, thier love story began right on their first meet, they spent seven hours talking on their first meeting. Ansar often talks about how Waiza helped him stay grounded and motivated during difficult times.