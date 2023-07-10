Search icon
Meet IAS Ankur Garg, IIT-Harvard alumnus, who topped UPSC exam at 22 in first attempt

IAS success story: IAS Ankur Garg is a 2003 batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Wed Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:51 AM IST

UPSC success story: Clearing the UPSC exam is a dream of many aspirants. Lakhs of candidates appear for the civil services exam every year. But few cracked it and become IAS, IPS, IFS and join other services. Several civil servants the UPSC exam in their 3-4 attempts. However, there are some officers who cracked it in their first attempt, that too, at a very young age. One such officer is IAS Ankur Garg, who cleared the UPSC CSE in 2002 at the age of 22 with All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Who is IAS Ankur Garg? 

IAS Ankur Garg is a 2003 batch officer of the AGMUT cadre. In June 2022, he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi. He topped the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2002 at the young age of 22. Back then, he was the youngest candidate to achieve this feat. He cleared the UPSC CSE in his first attempt and joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His optional subjects were Physics and Chemistry.

IAS Ankur hails from Patiala, Punjab. He completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (1998-2002). After 16 years, he went to the prestigious Harvard University to complete in master's in Economics (2018-2020).  As Macroeconomist, he received 171 points out of 170. He is married to Swati Sharma. The duo has two sons. IAS Ankur often shares post from his personal and professional life on Twitter. He has 12.4K followers on the social media platform.

Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2

