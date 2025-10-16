FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils iPad Pro with M5 Chip, check here to know price, features, specifications and more

Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...

Bank Holiday on Diwali: Are banks closed on October 20 or 21? Check state-wise holiday list here

Who is Satish Kumar Yadav? BJP's candidate from RJD dominated Raghopur seat, against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025; he defeated Rabri Devi in...

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde pehen ke...'

Delhi to Noida Airport in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor set to become game-changer for NCR residents, but property prices in these areas..., here's all you need to know

India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'

US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'

Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war

India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...

Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of...

US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'

US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'

Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war

Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Gaza

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...

She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 07:28 AM IST

Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Ananya Singh, who cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS officers.

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

IAS Ananya Singh, who is as beautiful as any actress, is a shining example of hard work and determination. A native of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Ananya has been a district topper in both class 10 and 12 board examinations. Her father is a former District Judge and her mother Anjali Singh is a Senior Lecturer at IERT. Ananya has an older brother named Aishwarya Pratap Singh stays at Kanpur and is posted as chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kanpur.

IAS Ananya Singh's educational background

She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. Ananya's academic excellence was evident from her school days, and she went on to pursue her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Why Ananya wanted to become an IAS officer?

Ananya's desire to become an IAS officer was ignited at a young age. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in the last year of her graduation, dedicating 7 to 8 hours daily to her studies. As her foundation became stronger, she fixed a six-hour study schedule, which helped her prepare for the UPSC prelims and mains exam simultaneously.

How IAS Ananya Singh prepared for UPSC exam?

Her strategy of collecting books according to the syllabus and making notes helped her immensely in preparation and revision. She credited her note-making habit for registering answers in her mind, which ultimately led to her success. She did not attend any coaching sessions for formal assistance and relied solely on self-study.

What was IAS Ananya Singh's UPSC rank?

Ananya's hard work paid off when she appeared in the UPSC exam in 2019. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in the exam, a remarkable achievement considering she had prepared for only a year. After seeing the results of the UPSC CSE 2019 exam, she could not believe her rank.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Suhana Khan bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter asks actress to..., impresses netizens: 'Sanskar umar se bade hai'
Suhana bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh's daughter asks actress to..
Delhi Artificial Rain: CM Rekha Gupta's BIG move to tackle air pollution, city to witness cloud seeding after Diwali on...
Delhi Artificial Rain: City to witness cloud seeding after Diwali on...
Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'
Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes..
Diwali 2025: UP government to distribute free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana ahead of festival
Diwali 2025: UP govt to distribute free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire after violent border clashes
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire after violent border clashes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE