Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...

She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Ananya Singh, who cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS officers.

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

IAS Ananya Singh, who is as beautiful as any actress, is a shining example of hard work and determination. A native of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Ananya has been a district topper in both class 10 and 12 board examinations. Her father is a former District Judge and her mother Anjali Singh is a Senior Lecturer at IERT. Ananya has an older brother named Aishwarya Pratap Singh stays at Kanpur and is posted as chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kanpur.

IAS Ananya Singh's educational background

She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. Ananya's academic excellence was evident from her school days, and she went on to pursue her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Why Ananya wanted to become an IAS officer?

Ananya's desire to become an IAS officer was ignited at a young age. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in the last year of her graduation, dedicating 7 to 8 hours daily to her studies. As her foundation became stronger, she fixed a six-hour study schedule, which helped her prepare for the UPSC prelims and mains exam simultaneously.

How IAS Ananya Singh prepared for UPSC exam?

Her strategy of collecting books according to the syllabus and making notes helped her immensely in preparation and revision. She credited her note-making habit for registering answers in her mind, which ultimately led to her success. She did not attend any coaching sessions for formal assistance and relied solely on self-study.

What was IAS Ananya Singh's UPSC rank?

Ananya's hard work paid off when she appeared in the UPSC exam in 2019. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in the exam, a remarkable achievement considering she had prepared for only a year. After seeing the results of the UPSC CSE 2019 exam, she could not believe her rank.