Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...

She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. She cracked UPSC exam at the age of 22 and became India's of the youngest IAS officer. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 07:47 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. Today, in this article, we will tell you an inspiring story of Anany Singh who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of 22 and became India's one of the youngest IAS officers. Let's know more about her,

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

IAS Ananya Singh, who is as beautiful as any actress, is a shining example of hard work and determination. A native of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Ananya has been a district topper in both class 10 and 12 board examinations. She completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj, where she secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam and 98.25 per cent in the 12th exam. Ananya's academic excellence was evident from her school days, and she went on to pursue her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Also Read: Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked UPSC exam twice, he is currently posted in...

Ananya's dream to become an IAS officer

Ananya's desire to become an IAS officer was ignited at a young age. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in the last year of her graduation, dedicating 7 to 8 hours daily to her studies. As her foundation became stronger, she fixed a six-hour study schedule, which helped her prepare for the UPSC prelims and mains exam simultaneously.

How IAS Ananya Singh prepared for UPSC exam?

Her strategy of collecting books according to the syllabus and making notes helped her immensely in preparation and revision. She credited her note-making habit for registering answers in her mind, which ultimately led to her success. She did not attend any coaching sessions for formal assistance and relied solely on self-study. 

What was IAS Ananya Singh's UPSC rank?

Ananya's hard work paid off when she appeared in the UPSC exam in 2019. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in the exam, a remarkable achievement considering she had prepared for only a year. After seeing the results of the UPSC CSE 2019 exam, she could not believe her rank.

Where IAS Anany Singh is currently posted?

According to several reports, Ananya Singh, a 2019-batch IAS officer originally from the Bengal cadre, has been transferred to the Bihar cadre. She has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Aurangabad district. Additionally, she has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad.

IAS Anany Singh's personal life and social media presence

Ananya is married to IAS Kumar Anurag, who is currently posted as Deputy Development Commissioner in Bhagalpur district. She is quite active on Instagram, where she has over 65K followers. Ananya's inspiring story and dedication to her work have garnered her a significant following on social media.

