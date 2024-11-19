Ambika's path was not without obstacles. Initially struggling with subjects outside her expertise made preparation difficult. Nevertheless, she maintained her focus and learned from previous setbacks.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is renowned as one of the toughest recruitment examinations globally. Aspiring candidates dedicate extensive time and effort to prepare for the civil services exams, aiming to become IAS, IFS, or IPS officers. While millions strive to take the exam, only a select few manage to succeed in their first attempt. Today, we highlight the inspiring journey of Ambika Raina, an IAS officer who overcame significant challenges to achieve her dream.



Ambika Raina's Journey

Ambika Raina, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the daughter of a Major General in the Indian Army. Due to her father's transferable job, she attended schools in various states across India. After completing her schooling, she pursued a degree in architecture at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During her final year, she received multiple job offers, including an internship opportunity with a firm in Zurich.

Despite having lucrative job prospects ahead of her, Ambika chose to focus on preparing for the UPSC exam. Coming from a non-humanities background posed challenges that affected her confidence. However, she remained determined and worked diligently, ultimately succeeding in the UPSC examination in 2022 with an All India Rank of 164. Remarkably, she achieved this on her third attempt.



Overcoming Challenges

Ambika's path was not without obstacles. Initially struggling with subjects outside her expertise made preparation difficult. Nevertheless, she maintained her focus and learned from previous setbacks. By analyzing her earlier attempts and adjusting her study strategies, she developed a comprehensive approach that included taking mock tests and reviewing past question papers.

Her dedication to understanding the syllabus deeply and leveraging resources available online played a crucial role in her success. Ambika's journey exemplifies resilience and adaptability, serving as an inspiration for many aspiring civil servants.



