Meet woman, who hails from Srinagar, left high paying job in Switzerland, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., is one of the most beautiful IAS officer, she is...

Meet woman, who left a high-paying job in Zurich, Switzerland to pursue a career in civil services. She cleared UPSC in 2022, with All India rank (AIR) 164.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ambika Raina, who left a high-paying job in Zurich, Switzerland to pursue a career in civil services. She cleared UPSC in 2022, with All India rank (AIR) 164.

Meet Ambika Raina

Ambika Raina hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She is the daughter of a respected Major General in the Indian Army. She completed her schooling from different places, due to her father's job. She later went on to pursue Architecture from CEPT University in Ahmedabad.

Left high paying job for UPSC

Ambika Raina was a bright student, and quickly secured a 'dream' internship in Switzerland, just after her graduation. She worked hard in her internship, and was later offered several high paying offer in Switzerland.

According to her LinkedIn, Ambika worked as a SAARTHI social worker at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. She also worked as a Junior Set Designer at Cine Excel Entertainment. She earned experience as an architectural intern at Landolt und Haller Architekten AG in 2017.

However, deep down Ambika Raina realised that she wans to prepare for civil service examinations. She denied multiple offers and also left her high-paying job in Switzerland and returned back to India.

Ambika Raina's UPSC preparation

She started her preparation will full force. She appeared for UPSC examinations, but failed in her first two attempts. she did not lost hope, and started preparing for her third attempt. He analysed what were her weaknesses and started to work on tem. She practice with many mock tests. Finally, in her third attempt, Ambika Raina cleared UPSC in 2022, with All India rank (AIR) 164. She is currently serving as an Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer.

Ambika Raina personal life

Ambika Raina is married to IAS officer Amritesh Shukla. She is quite popular on Instagram, and has around 196k followers on Instagram.