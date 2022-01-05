Meet IAS Akshay Agarwal, who secured AIR 43 in UPSC in first attempt without coaching, just prepared from internet

Even after years of hard work, many candidates are unable to clear one of the toughest examinations in the country UPSC. However, there are some candidates who clear the exam in just one attempt, without coaching. Akshay Agarwal did the same. He not only cleared the exam in one attempt but also secured AIR 43. Here's what he advised the candidates.

Here are the 3 pieces of advice that Akshay laid down for UPSC candidates –



Akshay emphasises the importance of online resources. He claims that YouTube improves the understanding of every topic.

Candidates must prepare by reading toppers’ blogs to prepare for the UPSC.

UPSC candidates can prepare for the exam with the help of preparatory websites.

Choose optional subjects carefully

Candidates should be careful in selecting optional subjects for UPSC. They should prepare accordingly by creating a timetable. The time limit for finishing the syllabus should also be set. Do mock tests and answer writing practice, especially the first mock test of the prelim’s exam should be prepared well. Candidates can yield better results by preparing the first test series of Mains exam.

Preparations can be done without coaching

Candidates can also prepare for UPSC without coaching. He said that candidates should take some time out by taking guidance from book information and interviews with toppers and then prepare accordingly. Don’t forget to follow the strategy every day, week and month after creating it.

Here’s what he said about preparing via coaching

While one can prepare UPSC without coaching, Akshay claims that he isn’t opposed to it. Besides preparing for coaching, candidates must resort to the internet. He said that the internet has everything that the candidates are looking for to clear the exam. You can prepare good resources with the right search. With hard work and consistent study, candidates can surely succeed.