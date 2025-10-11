Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal
Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast
BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know
Did Shah Rukh Khan help his son Aryan Khan in filmmaking? The Ba**8ds of Bollywood director reveals
Travis Head opens up on Virat Kohli's impact in cricket ahead of IND vs AUS Series: 'He's always getting...'
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as their firstborn
Women journalists barred: Centre issues BIG clarification amid row at Taliban presser
Former India coach roots for Yashasvi Jaiswal, wants him to score a triple hundred on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs WI
Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 months, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was...
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by Bollywood’s Shahenshah
EDUCATION
She completed her 12th from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School and went on to pursue her engineering degree. Read herer to find out more about her UPSC journey.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging exams in India, and cracking it requires dedication, hard work, and a well-planned strategy. Today, in this article, we will tell one such inspiring story of IAS Aishwaryam Prajapati, who cracked UPSC exam in her 2nd attemp. Let's know more about her.
Aishwaryam Prajapati, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, has proven that with persistence and the right approach, one can achieve success in this highly competitive exam. She has cleared the UPSC 2023 exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 10.
Aishwaryam Prajapati's journey to becoming an IAS officer is an inspiration to many. She pursued her BTech from NIT Uttarakhand and later worked with L&T for 18 months. However, her passion for civil services led her to take the UPSC exam. She completed her 12th from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School and went on to pursue her engineering degree.
Reflecting on her UPSC preparation, Prajapati emphasised that the journey requires hard work and patience. She recommended following one's passion, as it provides the necessary motivation throughout the process. According to her, the quality of study is more important than the number of hours spent. She stressed the importance of having a clear strategy and limiting resources. In addition to notes, she found newspapers, practice answer writing, and books to be very helpful.
Prajapati expressed her happiness and surprise at achieving the 10th rank in the UPSC exam, saying, "I never imagined I would rank 10th. Now, it's a pleasant surprise. I'm very happy." Her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication. When asked about the strategy behind her success, she said that it is not about the number of hours spent on studies but about the kind of learning taking place. "Study is important, not counting hours," she added, highlighting the importance of strategy in UPSC preparation.
Aishwaryam Prajapati's journey is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants. Her success in the UPSC exam is a result of her perseverance, dedication, and the right approach. She is a shining example of how one can achieve success with hard work and a clear strategy.