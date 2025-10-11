Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 months, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

She completed her 12th from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School and went on to pursue her engineering degree. Read herer to find out more about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging exams in India, and cracking it requires dedication, hard work, and a well-planned strategy. Today, in this article, we will tell one such inspiring story of IAS Aishwaryam Prajapati, who cracked UPSC exam in her 2nd attemp. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Aishwaryam Prajapati?

Aishwaryam Prajapati, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, has proven that with persistence and the right approach, one can achieve success in this highly competitive exam. She has cleared the UPSC 2023 exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 10.

IAS Aishwaryam Prajapati's UPSC journey

Aishwaryam Prajapati's journey to becoming an IAS officer is an inspiration to many. She pursued her BTech from NIT Uttarakhand and later worked with L&T for 18 months. However, her passion for civil services led her to take the UPSC exam. She completed her 12th from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School and went on to pursue her engineering degree.

Reflecting on her UPSC preparation, Prajapati emphasised that the journey requires hard work and patience. She recommended following one's passion, as it provides the necessary motivation throughout the process. According to her, the quality of study is more important than the number of hours spent. She stressed the importance of having a clear strategy and limiting resources. In addition to notes, she found newspapers, practice answer writing, and books to be very helpful.

What IAS Aishwaryam Prajapati said after cracking UPSC exam?

Prajapati expressed her happiness and surprise at achieving the 10th rank in the UPSC exam, saying, "I never imagined I would rank 10th. Now, it's a pleasant surprise. I'm very happy." Her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication. When asked about the strategy behind her success, she said that it is not about the number of hours spent on studies but about the kind of learning taking place. "Study is important, not counting hours," she added, highlighting the importance of strategy in UPSC preparation.

A Role Model for Aspiring Civil Servants

Aishwaryam Prajapati's journey is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants. Her success in the UPSC exam is a result of her perseverance, dedication, and the right approach. She is a shining example of how one can achieve success with hard work and a clear strategy.