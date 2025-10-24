Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...

His father Ram Avatar is a retired company employee, and his mother Madhu Agarwal is a homemaker. His parents have been a source of strong support and have instilled values of honesty and discipline in him. Read here to know about his UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts but later cracked in 5th attempt. Let's know more about him.

Who is IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal?

IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has etched his name in the books of history by securing the 9th rank in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2024. His father Ram Avatar is a retired company employee, and his mother Madhu Agarwal is a homemaker. His parents have been a source of strong support and have instilled values of honesty and discipline in him.

IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal's educational qualification

His academic journey began in his hometown, where he completed his schooling. He then pursued his graduation from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. After completing his degree, he worked at Tata Motors for a small period of time. However, his true calling lay in serving the nation as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, prompting him to leave his lucrative job and embark on the challenging journey of UPSC preparation.

How IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal cracked UPSC exam in his 5th attempt?

Aditya's path to success was not without its obstacles. He faced failure four times, but he refused to give up. Instead, he chose to learn from his mistakes, work on his weaknesses, and persevere with renewed vigor. His fifth attempt proved to be the charm, as he emerged victorious, securing the 9th rank in the UPSC examination 2024.

IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal credits success to his family

Aditya credits his success to the unwavering support of his family, particularly his parents, sister, and friends. During moments of self-doubt and despair, they motivated him to push forward, instilling in him the confidence to overcome adversity.

IAS Aditya Vikram Agarwal's vision for the future

As an IAS officer, Aditya aspires to make a meaningful impact in the lives of citizens, focusing on education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the importance of honesty and empathy, values instilled in him by his parents. With his remarkable achievement, Aditya Vikram Agarwal has become an inspiration for millions, demonstrating that with hard work, determination, and resilience, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome