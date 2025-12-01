FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The RUDRAMAN: The Battle of Earth, an epic saga is scheduled to be launched in December 2025 by Vishwas Mudagal

Vishwas Mudagal's 'Rudraman' Launching December 2025

Monaco Colombia: A Vision of Modern Couture and the Cinematic Craft Powering Its Global Rise

Monaco Colombia: Modern Couture and Cinematic Global Rise

Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing

Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

IAS Abhinav Siwach, who secured AIR 12 in the CSE 2022, is currently serving as SDM in Kurukshetra, Haryana, tied knot with IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who secured AIR 116, on November 27, 2025 in the presence of family and friends. Read here to know about their love story.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 09:40 AM IST

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The civil services fraternity is abuzz with excitement as IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary, both from the 2022 batch, got married on November 27, 2025. The couple, who met during their training at LBSNAA, has been making headlines with their inspiring love story.

IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary's love story

Abhinav Siwach, a 2022-batch IAS officer from Haryana, and Aashna Chaudhary, a 2022-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, met during their training at LBSNAA. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and they decided to take the plunge in 2025. The couple's chemistry was palpable, and their decision to get married has been met with widespread acclaim.

Abhinav, who secured AIR 12 in the CSE 2022, is currently serving as SDM in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Aashna, who secured AIR 116, is currently posted as ASP in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The couple's professional achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Who is IAS Abhinav Siwach?

Abhinav Siwach, a native of Gorakhpur village, Fatehabad district, Haryana, completed his BTech from DTU and MBA from IIM Kolkata. His father Satbir Siwach serves as a Commissioner in the Celltex Department, and the family resides in Hisar.

Abhinav made a significant decision by declining a high-paying job offer with a package of Rs 30 lakh to chase his dream of joining the civil services.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Siwach, an IIM Kolkata graduate, shared that he prioritized his passion over financial gain. Despite his demanding role as SDM, he devoted seven to eight hours each day to studying for the UPSC exams while also staying away from social media.

Who is IPS Aashna Chaudhary?

Aashna Chaudhary, a native of Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad. She went on to pursue English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and later earned a Master's in International Relations from South Asian University. 

About IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary's wedding celebration

The couple's wedding ceremony was held in Hisar, Haryana, on November 27, 2025, followed by a grand reception on November 29, 2025, at the Tulip Resort. Several dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, attended the reception and extended their best wishes to the newlyweds

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The RUDRAMAN: The Battle of Earth, an epic saga is scheduled to be launched in December 2025 by Vishwas Mudagal
Vishwas Mudagal's 'Rudraman' Launching December 2025
Monaco Colombia: A Vision of Modern Couture and the Cinematic Craft Powering Its Global Rise
Monaco Colombia: Modern Couture and Cinematic Global Rise
Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing
Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay, Akshay
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify, what are the dos and don'ts?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement