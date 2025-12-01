Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

IAS Abhinav Siwach, who secured AIR 12 in the CSE 2022, is currently serving as SDM in Kurukshetra, Haryana, tied knot with IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who secured AIR 116, on November 27, 2025 in the presence of family and friends. Read here to know about their love story.

The civil services fraternity is abuzz with excitement as IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary, both from the 2022 batch, got married on November 27, 2025. The couple, who met during their training at LBSNAA, has been making headlines with their inspiring love story.

IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary's love story

Abhinav Siwach, a 2022-batch IAS officer from Haryana, and Aashna Chaudhary, a 2022-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, met during their training at LBSNAA. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and they decided to take the plunge in 2025. The couple's chemistry was palpable, and their decision to get married has been met with widespread acclaim.

Abhinav, who secured AIR 12 in the CSE 2022, is currently serving as SDM in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Aashna, who secured AIR 116, is currently posted as ASP in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The couple's professional achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Who is IAS Abhinav Siwach?

Abhinav Siwach, a native of Gorakhpur village, Fatehabad district, Haryana, completed his BTech from DTU and MBA from IIM Kolkata. His father Satbir Siwach serves as a Commissioner in the Celltex Department, and the family resides in Hisar.

Abhinav made a significant decision by declining a high-paying job offer with a package of Rs 30 lakh to chase his dream of joining the civil services.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Siwach, an IIM Kolkata graduate, shared that he prioritized his passion over financial gain. Despite his demanding role as SDM, he devoted seven to eight hours each day to studying for the UPSC exams while also staying away from social media.

Who is IPS Aashna Chaudhary?

Aashna Chaudhary, a native of Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad. She went on to pursue English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and later earned a Master's in International Relations from South Asian University.

About IAS Abhinav Siwach and IPS Aashna Chaudhary's wedding celebration

The couple's wedding ceremony was held in Hisar, Haryana, on November 27, 2025, followed by a grand reception on November 29, 2025, at the Tulip Resort. Several dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, attended the reception and extended their best wishes to the newlyweds