Education

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Abhijeet Singh Yadav, a resident of Arjun Nagar, Jaipur, had secured AIR 440 in UPSC on his second attempt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Undoubtedly one of the hardest exams in India is the UPSC civil services examination. Every year, around 8 to 9 lakh people apply to appear for the exam, but only about 800 candidates make it to the final list. However, several former UPSC candidates were successful in passing the UPSC CSE exam on their first or second attempt. Today, let’s take a look at the success story of Abhijeet Singh Yadav, who cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt. 

Abhijeet Singh Yadav hails from Arjun Nagar in Jaipur had secured AIR 440 in UPSC on his second attempt. After graduating from IIT, he got a job at a reputed company. 

However, he ultimately succeeded after changing his mind later and refocusing his emphasis on the UPSC. Anoop Singh, the father of Abhijeet, is a police officer. Abhijeet received a job offer with a salary of Rs 35 lakh prior to studying for the UPSC.

While doing his degree at IIT, Abhijeet appeared for the first UPPSC exam. He could not succeed in that exam. Meanwhile, the corona epidemic spread and the lockdown took place. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the mantra to find opportunity in disaster. The students made the best use of that time for their exam preparations.  I began studying at home after becoming really inspired by the prime minister's ideas.

