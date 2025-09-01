Meet IAS Aarti Dogra, who was once mocked for her height, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, now serving as role model, her height is..., AIR was...

It was during her post-graduation in Dehradun that she met DM Manisha, who inspired her to become an IAS officer. However, Aarti's journey was not without its challenges. Know here what challenges Arti faced and how she became an IAS offer.

You must have heard the success stories of many IAS officers, but the story we are telling you today is quite different. Aarti Dogra, a 3.5-foot-tall IAS officer, has proven that it's not the height that matters, but the ability and hard work that can take you to great heights. Her journey is an inspiration to millions, showcasing her determination and perseverance in the face of adversity. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Aarti Dogra?

Aarti was born in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Arti is the only child of her parents. Her father Rajendra Dogra is a colonel and mother Kumkum is a school principal. Arti's schooling was at Welham Girls' School in Dehradun, and she later pursued her graduation in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

What inspired Aarti to become an IAS officer?

It was during her post-graduation in Dehradun that she met DM Manisha, who inspired her to become an IAS officer. This encounter sparked a fire within Aarti, and she began her preparation for the UPSC exams. However, Aarti's journey was not without its challenges. She faced numerous taunts and stereotypes due to her height, but she never let these obstacles deter her. Instead, she used them as a source of strength and motivation.

What is IAS Aarti Dogra's UPSC rank?

Aarti's hard work paid off when she cracked the UPSC exams in her first attempt, securing an impressive 56th rank in 2006. She was allocated the Rajasthan cadre and went on to serve as the Collector of Bikaner and Ajmer. Her work ethic and dedication earned her numerous awards and recognition, including appreciation from the Prime Minister himself.

Making a difference

As the Collector of Bikaner, Aarti launched the "Banko Bikano" campaign, aimed at promoting sanitation and hygiene in rural areas. Through this campaign, people were asked not to defecate in the open. This campaign was run in 195 Gram Panchayats.

The campaign, which involved constructing toilets and monitoring progress through a mobile software, was a huge success and earned her national and state-level awards. Aarti's work in the Jodhpur Discom as the Director marked another milestone in her career, making her the first woman IAS officer to hold this position.

IAS Aarti Dogra's couurent posting

As of September 2025, IAS Aarti Dogra is the Secretary of the Department of Information, Technology, and Communication in Rajasthan. She also holds the position of Chairperson of the state's electricity DISCOMs (Distribution Companies) and Managing Director of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

Her dedication and commitment to public service have made a significant impact on the lives of people in Rajasthan. As a role model for many, Aarti continues to inspire others with her remarkable story, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.