Meet engineer who left job to crack UPSC, failed 5 times, worked as data entry operator to pay fees then...

Some people have the utmost patience and passion in them, that makes them persist till they finally achieve success. One such motivational success story is of IAS Ramya CS who secured AIR 46 in the UPSC exam in 2021.

Ramya belongs to the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. She is the only daughter of Palakkad native R Muthulakshmi and Nenmara native R Chandrasekhar. The family has been living in Ramnagar Kattoor in Coimbatore for years. She pursued an undergraduate degree in electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. Thereafter, she completed MBA from IGNOU.

She took up the responsibility of the family after the unexpected death of her father.

She then worked at a Bengaluru-based instrumentation company for three years, but decided to quit in 2017 to prepare for UPSC exam.

Ramya also worked as a data entry operator and did data collection job to fund her exam preparations.

However, it was a very long process for her as she failed in UPSC prelims five times. She finally cracked it in her last attempt with AIR 46. At the state level, she secured second rank. She is currently an IFS officer.