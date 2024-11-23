She cracked one of the toughest examinations in India, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2019 and emerged as the topper among girls.

With hardwork and perseverance comes the unwavering determination to fulfill dreams. Meet Madhuri Reddy G, who dreamt of becoming a doctor since childhood. Her relentless effort and countless hours of dedication and preparation led her to achieve big in life. She cracked one of the toughest examinations in India, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET) in 2019 and emerged as the topper among girls.

Born to G Tirupati Reddy, a software professional in an IT company at Madhapur, Madhuri aspired to become a doctor from a very early age. She began preparations for NEET when she was studying in Class 7 as she joined the foundation course for medicine at Narayana Group of Institutions. She has been brilliant in her studies and scored 98.6 per cent marks in class 12. She studied for 10-12 hours every day.

She appeared for NEET conducted by the National Testing Agency(NET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in 2019. She secured the first rank among the 20 female toppers who appeared for the exam. She held a position of 7 in an all-India rank in the NEET 2019. She secured a percentile score of 99.999 on the entrance test and secured 695 out of a maximum of 720 in the exam. She scored just six marks less than the first rankholder Nalin Khandelwal. In addition, she also secured 5th rank in AP Eamcet 2019. She also appeared for examinations for admission into the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), and Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Examination and Research(JIPMER). She reportedly aims to become a cardiologist in the future.

Madhuri was self-motivated and attributed her success to constant inspiration from her parents and lecturers at the institute. Besides studies, she also enjoyed playing badminton for leisure and watching movies and cricket on television.