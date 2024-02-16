Twitter
Meet Hyderabad archer who backed out of Khelo India Youth Games, topped IIT JEE Mains exam, scored...

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, an archer, has metaphorically hit the bullseye in paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, an archer, has metaphorically hit the bullseye in paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1. This story highlights the significance of maintaining focus and hitting the perfect ten when it matters. 

Sriyashas, who balances academics and archery, achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main results that the National Testing Agency (NTA) released on Tuesday. Sriyashas is an accomplished archer and a Khelo India athlete. He attends FIITJEE Junior College in Hyderabad.

Despite being the only archer from the State to be selected, he was unable to compete in the recently concluded Khelo India Championships in Chennai because his JEE Main dates conflicted with the Khelo India dates.

The exceptional archer, who aspires to work in physics research, credited his parents and the tutors at FIITJEE and Chirec International School for providing him with the flexibility and encouragement he needed to succeed in sports and academics.

Speaking to ANI, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri says, "I am a student of FIITJEE Junior College. I am also an archer. I was selected to participate in the recent KHELO India Youth Games and was one of the 18 archers selected from across the country. I hope to pursue archery in college along with a PhD, as I want to become a physicist in the future. I also scored 300 out of 300 in the recent JEE Mains. I have been shooting since the 3rd grade and it's something that I aim to continue in my adult life."

READ MORE I Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now…

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

