UPSC exams are among the toughest in India, and it is no small feat to crack them, with numerous aspirants taking them each year. Some people have such tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. In this article, we will walk you through the journey of Himanshu Jain and Sarjna Yadav, a popular IAS couple from Madhya Pradesh, whose inspiring journey underscores the importance of perseverance and hard work.

An IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre has brought immense pride to the state. Himanshu Jain, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat in Shivpuri district, has achieved notable recognition. The Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances recently released a report on the ranking for 'Determination of Mutual Seniority of Probationary IAS Officers' for the 2020 batch.

In this report, the mutual seniority of nine probationary IAS officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre has been determined. Himanshu Jain has emerged at the top of the state’s rankings. Furthermore, he secured the 40th position in the national ranking among 181 IAS officers from the 2020 batch.

Most IAS officers of this batch are currently posted as CEOs of District Panchayats, which is the second-most senior position after that of the District Collector. During their probationary period, these officers underwent district-level training, along with written assessments and evaluations. Among the officers, Vivek KV secured the eighth rank in the Madhya Pradesh cadre and the 155th rank nationally.

This ranking report has been shared with other states as well as Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain. Based on this list, the seniority of these officers within the Madhya Pradesh cadre will be finalised.

The seniority order for the 2020 batch IAS officers of the Madhya Pradesh cadre places Himanshu Jain at the top, followed by Abhishek Saraf (CEO District Panchayat Balaghat), Anil Kumar Rathore (CEO District Panchayat Dindori), Anshuman Raj (CEO District Panchayat Sidhi), Prakhar Singh (CEO District Panchayat Alirajpur), Vivek KV (CEO District Panchayat Sagar), and Agrima Kumar (CEO District Panchayat Chhindwara). Sarjna Yadav’s name is at the bottom of the list.

Interestingly, Sarjna Yadav is married to Himanshu Jain. Initially part of the AGMUT cadre, she has since been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh cadre and is now the most junior among the direct recruitment cadre officers of 2020.

In other developments, Madhya Pradesh is set to welcome a new IAS officer. Drishti Jaiswal, a 2023 batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, has been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh cadre by the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training. This change follows her marriage to Manasvi Sharma, a 2023 batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.