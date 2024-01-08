Meet highest paid IIT graduate, gets more salary than India’s richest man, he is hired by…

IIT alumnus that we are talking about had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

IIT graduate geniuses are currently working at few of the biggest companies in the world and these IIT alumni get hefty paychecks for the brilliant work that they do. Most of the big tech companies are currently spearheaded by IIT graduates. One such IIT graduate is currently leading a company that has a market cap of 1.17 trillion dollars and it is somehow involved in our day to day to life. The IIT alumnus that we are talking about had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire IIT graduate we are talking about is Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Sundar Pichai’s compensation for 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars. The compensation included stocks that amounted to 218 million dollars. His net worth in 2022 was estimated to be 1310 million dollars or Rs 10215 crore by the Hurun List.

He started working at Google in 2004 and after staying there for 15 years, he was named the CEO in 2019. Son of electrical engineer Regunatha Pichai, Sundar Pichai was born and brought up in Chennai. After earning his degree from IIT Kharagpur, Pichai completed his M.S. from Stanford University and MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The IITian has played a vital role in development of the world’s most popular web browser Google Chrome. He has also played a significant role in the growth of Android. Sundar Pichai has also been awarded Padma Bhushan in the category of Trade and Industry from the Government of India, the country's third-highest civilian award.