Meet Hiamli Dabi, mother of IAS officer Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, who also cracked UPSC exam, worked as..., but later quit job due to...

Know all about IAS Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, who also cracked UPSC exam to serve the country as civil servant.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is known as one of the most challenging and highly esteemed competitive exams. Every year, a lakhs of aspirants undertake this rigorous test, yet only a select few successfully navigate all three stages – Prelims, Mains, and the Interview Round. Among the most recognised IAS officers in India today is IAS Tina Dabi, who also achieved the top rank in the UPSC in 2015. IAS Tina Dabi consistently garners media attention, both for her personal and professional endeavors; her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, her sister, IAS Ria Dabi, and her brother-in-law, IPS Manish Kumar, have all successfully cleared the UPSC. Notably, IAS Tina Dabi's mother, Himali Dabi, also passed the UPSC and served as an Indian Engineering Services (IES) Officer. Let's know more about her.

Meet IES Himali Dabi, mother of IAS Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi

As previously noted, IAS Tina Dabi's mother, Himali Dabi, also passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination. Himali Dabi subsequently pursued a career as an Indian Engineering Services (IES) Officer. This signifies that all the women in the Dabi family – Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Himali Dabi – have successfully cleared the UPSC and have become accomplished IAS officers.

Himali Dabi herself was a topper in her class at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

Why Himali Dabi quit her job?

IES Himali Dabi, despite her achievements in the challenging UPSC examination and her role as an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer, made the decision to step away from her career for the sake of her daughter. Himali Dabi chose voluntary retirement to provide support to her daughters, Tina and Ria Dabi, in their preparation for the UPSC, helping them achieve their goal of becoming successful IAS Officers. In an earlier interview, Himali Dabi said, “It is not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough.”

Himali Dabi's daughters achievement

Tina Dabi, the elder daughter of Himali Dabi, achieved the top rank in the 2015 UPSC Batch. Initially married to IAS Athar Amir Khan, who secured the second rank in the same batch, they later separated. She is now married to IAS Pradeep Gawande, and they have a son. Himali Dabi's younger daughter, IAS Ria Dabi, secured AIR 15 in the UPSC Batch 2020 and is married to IPS Manish Kumar.

This family has become a source of inspiration for many throughout the country. With Himali Dabi's own accomplishments and the achievements of her daughters and sons-in-law, the Dabi family embodies the values of hard work, education, and commitment to public service.