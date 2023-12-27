Meet Haryana man, IIT dropout who cracked UPSC with AIR 38, decided to resign as IAS officer after 12 years due to...

In 2012, he bagged the 38th All India Rank (AIR) in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE).

UPSC stands out as one of the toughest exams to conquer. Every year, many aspirants participate to crack this competitive exam, but only a few manage to succeed in the UPSC exam. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Today we will talk about Gaurav Kaushal who cracked UPSC with AIR 38, but later chose a different path.

Gaurav Kaushal is a true role model for the younger generation. He not only cracked competitive exams such as the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams.

Gaurav kaushal hails from Haryana. He completed his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and got admission in IIT Delhi. He chose to leave IIT Delhi after a year of study and pursue a B.Tech in computer science at BITS Pilani. After a year of the course, he once more changed his mind and left the college. This time, he attended Punjab Engineering College to get his B. Tech. degree. He not only cracked competitive exams such as the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams.

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2012, he secured the 38th All India Rank (AIR). He then joined the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where his duties included supervising the Cantonment Board's administrative operations and managing military land. Later on, though, he quit his 12-year career to mentor UPSC aspirants.