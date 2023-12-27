Meet Haryana man, IIT dropout who cracked UPSC with AIR 38, decided to resign as IAS officer after 12 years due to...

Headlines

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Players to make Test debut for India in 2023

Cricketers who hit most sixes in 2023

8 animals with biggest claws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Haryana man, IIT dropout who cracked UPSC with AIR 38, decided to resign as IAS officer after 12 years due to...

In 2012, he bagged the 38th All India Rank (AIR) in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC stands out as one of the toughest exams to conquer. Every year, many aspirants participate to crack this competitive exam, but only a few manage to succeed in the UPSC exam. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Today we will talk about Gaurav Kaushal who cracked UPSC with AIR 38, but later chose a different path. 

Gaurav Kaushal is a true role model for the younger generation. He not only cracked competitive exams such as the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams. 

Gaurav kaushal hails from Haryana. He completed his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and got admission in IIT Delhi. He chose to leave IIT Delhi after a year of study and pursue a B.Tech in computer science at BITS Pilani. After a year of the course, he once more changed his mind and left the college. This time, he attended Punjab Engineering College to get his B. Tech. degree. He not only cracked competitive exams such as the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams. 

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2012, he secured the 38th All India Rank (AIR). He then joined the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where his duties included supervising the Cantonment Board's administrative operations and managing military land. Later on, though, he quit his 12-year career to mentor UPSC aspirants. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE