After completing her degree in 2018, she joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an Associate Consultant in Gurugram. Currently, she serves as the co-founder of Basil Health, a company focused on providing customisable and healthy food options using automation technology.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) is known to be one of India's most challenging competitive exams. Among the many aspirants who have cleared this extremely competitive exam is Harshita Kejriwal, the daughter of Aam Aadmi Party Chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Harshita scored 98% in her Class 10 board exams and 96% in her Class 12 exams. She also secured an impressive rank of 3,322 in the IIT-JEE Advanced exam.

Harshita pursued a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi, where she ranked third in her department and emerged as one of the top performers in her batch. Her dedication and excellence earned her multiple job offers from leading companies during her graduation. After completing her degree in 2018, she joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an Associate Consultant in Gurugram. Currently, she serves as the co-founder of Basil Health, a company focused on providing customisable and healthy food options using automation technology.

Basil Health was born out of Harshita’s personal experiences with unhealthy eating habits during her consulting career, inspiring her to create a solution for convenient access to clean and fresh food. Under her leadership, Basil has gained significant traction, serving over a million customers through its innovative automated kiosks and opening 15 outlets across India.

Beyond her professional achievements, Harshita actively supports her father’s political endeavours. Alongside her mother, Sunita Kejriwal, she has participated in election campaigns for the Aam Aadmi Party, showcasing her commitment to both family and public service.