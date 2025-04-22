Shakti Dubey tops civil services exam 2024, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag get second and third ranks.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of UPSC 2024. The commission said 1,009 candidates have qualified civil services exam 2024. Shakti Dubey is the topper, while Harshita Goyal has secured the second rank.

Who is Harshita Goyal?

She was born in Haryana and brought up in Vadodara in Gujarat. She is a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession. She chose political science and international relations as her optional subjects in her UPSC mains exam. She holds a B.Com degree from MS University of Baroda.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

