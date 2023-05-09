Meet Harshita Banthia, GIM student who bagged record-breaking package from Microsoft, her salary is...

Harshita Banthia| Photo: LinkedIn

A student of Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Harshita Banthia was hired at the highest salary package of Rs 55 lakh with Microsoft. Harshita Banthia, a student of PGDM and the average salary package of the course was Rs 14.66 LPA last year. Before joining GIM, Harshita was working with an international bank as a software development engineer in Pune.

Harshita has a BTech degree from a college in Chattisgarh. Harshita hails from Raipur and lives with her family. "In order to hone her management skills, she moved out of her job and prepared for MBA Entrance exams online. She scored amazingly well in her CAT exams, and applied to multiple institutes,” read an official statement from GIM.

GIM director said, “GIM has been invariably at the forefront of industry excellence when it comes to their student's well-being and education. We encourage our students to bear the torch of conscious leadership and excel in their career paths. Like every year, we have seen tremendous growth in our recruiters' portfolio and placements this year too.”

In 2022, GIM was ranked 36th rank in the National Curriculum Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the management category. In 2020-21 academic year, out of 424 graduates, 407 were placed and the median salary of the placed students stood at Rs 10 lakh.