The journey of Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy has been a remarkable one. Despite coming from a small village in Andhra Pradesh and not being an alumni of a top-tier government college, Reddy has achieved a tremendous feat of bagging a placement package of a whopping Rs 1.03 crore. He will reportedly be working as an engineer at a leading robotics and automation company, whose name has not been revealed yet. Here's his story.

Graduating in May

Reddy is a final-year student of BTech (Electronics and Communication Engineering) at the privately-owned Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. He is expected to complete graduation in May 2025. While pursuing the course, Reddy earned certifications in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). He was also an active member of LPU’s Robotics and Intelligent Systems Club, and participated in several hackathon events and research projects.

'Worked incredibly hard'

In an interaction with India Today after securing the placement, Reddy reflected on his journey. "I wouldn’t say I was always an achiever, I had to work incredibly hard." he said.

He is set to begin his career abroad but plans to return to India in the future. "My family and friends are here, and I want to use my knowledge to contribute to India’s development."

Reddy also expressed gratitude to his alma mater to help him grow. "LPU gives you the chance to dive into these activities (extracurriculars), and that’s what helps set you apart and boosts your market value," he said in the interaction.

Other placements

Another LPU student, Sri Vishnu, also from the Electronics and Communication Engineering branch, secured a placement package of a mind-boggling Rs 2.5 crore -- touted as India's highest placement package. He has also been placed at a robotics and automation company.

In totality, more than 1,700 LPU students have received offers from reputed multinational companies, with packages starting from Rs 10 LPA.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, a Member of Parliament and founder-chancellor of LPU, has congratulated all the university students for securing impressive placements. "Let LPU be the luminary in making India a developed country by 2047, as only you can do it -- only through the youth of India is it possible," he said.