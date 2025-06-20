EDUCATION
Yogeswari, a government school student from Tamil Nadu, secures admission to IIT-Bombay for Aerospace Engineering with help from state schemes.
Yogeswari, a bright student from a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, has achieved something truly remarkable. She has secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to study Aerospace Engineering, a dream come true for any aspiring engineer. Yogeswari studies at Padanthal Government School in Sathur village. Her father works in a tea stall, and her mother is employed in a firecracker factory. Despite her humble background and limited exposure, Yogeswari worked hard and showed strong determination to change her future. Her journey began when she attended sessions from two of Chief Minister MK Stalin's flagship schemes: ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Kalluri Kanavu’. These government programs are designed to guide students on career options, college admissions, and competitive exams. Before attending these sessions, Yogeswari had never even heard of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which is required to get into IITs.
“When I attended the program, they explained what JEE was and how to apply. I cleared JEE Mains, and then they helped me prepare for JEE Advanced. It was difficult in the beginning, especially because everything was in English, but I studied hard and managed to pass,” said Yogeswari. She thanked District Collector VP Jeyaseelan, who played a key role in helping her understand the admission process and encouraging her to aim high. “Because of the Collector sir, and these schemes, I came to know about higher education and got the right guidance to prepare for JEE,” she said.
Yogeswari expressed her deep gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Collector Jeyaseelan, saying their support has given hope to many students like her from poor backgrounds. She added, “They have promised to help with my higher education, and I am very thankful.”
Yogeswari’s success is a shining example of what hard work and proper guidance can achieve. Inspired by Sunita Williams and Kalpana Chawla, she dreams of reaching great heights in aerospace technology one day.
