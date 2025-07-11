Meet girl, who scored 550 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, slept at railway station with broken elbow due to...

Tabassum Jahan cracked the highly competitive NEET 2025 exam, achieving an impressive score of 550 marks.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will discuss Tabassum Jahan, an 18-year-old girl who slept on a railway station for three nights and cracked the NEET 2025.

With an inspiring story of perseverance and courage, 18-year-old Tabassum Jahan from Bihar has won over millions of hearts. Tabassum and her mother spoke about their journey of extreme hardship, including nights spent sleeping on railway platforms while she was getting her medical treatment in Patna, in a recent viral video that has received over a million views.

Tabassum comes from a humble background in Bihar. Her father earns just Rs 6,000 per month, while her mother supports the family through tailoring work. They had difficult living circumstances and unstable finances. Tabassum missed more than a year and a half of school due to a severe elbow dislocation she sustained when she was young.

Due to a lack of accommodation, Tabassum and her mother had to spend three nights on the platform of the railway station while undergoing treatment in Patna. The family eventually moved to Siwan in search of a more secure future. Her mother continued working nonstop in spite of ongoing difficulties, such as insecure housing, and Tabassum showed incredible perseverance in pursuing her studies.

Against all the odds, Tabassum scored 550 in the NEET UG 2025 exam. Her accomplishment promises a better future for her family in addition to bringing her one step closer to her goal of becoming a doctor.

In the widely shared video, Tabassum's mother proudly discusses her daughter's steadfast dedication. Popular educator Alakh Pandey offered her a scholarship worth INR 4 lakh and a laptop, ensuring she could pursue her further medical studies without financial burden. Since then, the video has gone viral, with thousands of people praising her spirit and determination.

Tabassum’s journey stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through determination, grit, and the support of loved ones-even in the face of the most daunting circumstances.