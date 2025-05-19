15-year-old Shaankari Jadhav from Nagpur topped CBSE Class 10 with a perfect 500/500 score despite losing her father last year.

Shaankari Jadhav who is a 15-year-old teen from Nagpur, has written history by securing a perfect 500 of 500 marks in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025. She is a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, who not only topped her school but is also among the top scorers in the nation.

CBSE released the Class 10 results on May 13, 2025. This year, the pass percentage overall was 93.66%, an increase from last year by slightly. Among the Class 12 results, girls performed better than boys by 2.37%.

Shaankari’s success is truly inspiring because it was not an easy journey for her. Behind her smiling face is a story of pain, loss, and courage. Last year, this young girl lost her father, Kishor Jadhav, to a sudden heart attack. The loss was deeply heartbreaking for her and her family. However, instead of giving up, she decided to turn her pain into motivation.

Talking about the same, Shaankari said "Thanks to my mom, I could do this". Her mother, Renuka Jadhav, who has a water, air, and soil testing lab, has been her greatest support system. Shaankari has dedicated her achievement to her mother and expressed gratitude to her teachers who guided her whenever she had doubts.

Unlike most toppers, Shaankari did not have a rigid study timetable. She studied according to daily assignments, attended tuitions to clarify her doubts, and regularly practiced writing answers to all the questions assigned. Her practical and balanced strategy worked in her favour as she scored 100% marks in all five subjects.

Now as she moves ahead with her schooling, she has opted for science stream in her 11th grade, and is practicing competitive examinations such as JEE. Besides studies, Shaankari likes to draw and listen to English songs during her leisure time.