EDUCATION
Vedika hails from Rajasthan’s Jaipur city and made headlines after scoring 705 out of 720 marks in the NEET UG 2023 exam
Every year, hundreds of thousands of students take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), one of India's most difficult competitive tests, in an attempt to take admission to undergraduate medical programs (MBBS, BDS, Ayush). The national government states that students who want to study medicine in India or outside must be eligible for NEET. Students prepare hard to achieve because of the fierce competition. Vedika Gupta is one such example, who has become a role model due to her exceptional performance on this challenging exam. She inspired several others with her success story after achieving an astounding 79th rank in NEET UG 2023.
Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vedika scored an extraordinary 705 out of 720 in NEET UG 2023. A consistently high achiever, she also secured 97% in her class 12th exams.
Vedika's wants to help others guided her toward medicine, despite her initial goal of becoming an aeronautical engineer. Her efforts paid off, as she received an All India Rank of 79 in NEET UG 2023 and the 20th position among girls.
Vedika kept a strict schedule for her NEET preparation, spending five to six hours a day studying on her own. She would take a quick break to eat and unwind, usually by watching a show, after returning from teaching at 8:30 p.m. She then used her notes to revise the day's lessons. During her long study sessions, music played a key role in relieving stress.
Vedika is pursuing her MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, one of India’s premier medical institutions. Though she could have attended a medical college in her hometown of Jaipur, she chose Maulana Azad due to its reputation and proximity to Jaipur.
After completing her MBBS, Vedika is leaning towards surgery, though she hasn't decided on a specialty yet. Vedika's journey from aspiring aerospace engineer to passing one of the most difficult medical entrance tests has inspired many people to follow their aspirations with perseverance and hard work.
Sidhant Gupta reacts to allegations of glorifying Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant: 'He had a gifted...'
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Jio relaunches most AFFORDABLE plan offering free JioCloud membership, 2GB data at Rs...
'Will find you, and kill you': Donald Trump after US military conducted airstrikes on ISIS terrorists in Somalia
Meet former Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC in first attempt without any coaching, but didn't become IAS because...
Meet girl, who got 97% in class 12, secured 705 out of 720 marks in NEET exam, she is now…
Deva box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor film shows growth on Saturday, earns Rs 11 crore
Meet man, who built company at 24, bought Rs 190 crore flat at Gurugram's DLF Camellias, his business is...
Ashneer Grover hits back at Salman Khan for taking 'faltu ka panga' with him on Bigg Boss 18: 'Naam nahi jaanta toh...'
Aamir Khan gives tough competition to Ali Fazal at World Pickleball League, watch viral video
US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, 10 percent on China
Udit Narayan is not 'ashamed' of kissing fan, calls it 'manifestation of love', hints at 'conspiracy' to malign..
S Jaishankar reveals why he feels 'ashamed' to go abroad, reason is...
Sonam Kapoor's emotional runway tribute to Rohit Bal: 'Celebrating a designer who was...'
Amrit Udyan to open for public from February 2: Check timing, slots to visit, entry fee and more
Happy Basant Panchami 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share with your loved ones on Saraswati Puja
Meet man who left job in US, began his startup with Rs 40000, now owns empire worth Rs 187651000000, he is...
Meet man, who left high-paying job as CA for his love for jungles, and then end up building..
IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV, online?
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs England 5th T20I in Mumbai
Meet woman whose billionaire father has Rs 102302 crore net worth, she works as...
Meet UPSC CSE 2023 toppers, who did not choose to become IAS officers, instead opted for..., see list
'Cuteness overloaded': Little girl's adorable dance to 'Jaane tu' wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
Zahan Kapoor recalls Amitabh Bachchan coming home to meet grandfather Shashi Kapoor: 'I had no idea that..'
U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on tv, online?
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Match card, start time, how to watch live and more - Everything you need to know
Elvish Yadav takes dig at Karan Johar for nepotism, Ankita Lokhande defends filmmaker: 'Everyone has their...'
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah’s wedding: What guests will receive as return gifts; know here
Meet man, Harvard grad, who works in Rs 380000 crore company, billionaire's son, he is married to...
'They'll give you a little but...': LoP Rahul Gandhi trains guns at centre over Union Budget 2025
BCCI Naman Awards 2025 winners list: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, R Ashwin, Sachin Tendulkar win top honours
Mahakumbh 2025: Russian woman left her country for Aghori, settled in India and adopted....
'Both you and Papa...': Akshata Murthy open up on work-life balance, childcare at Jaipur Literature Festival
After breaking up with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on his marriage plans: 'I have allowed...'
IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play 5th T20I vs England in Mumbai? India's bowling coach Morne Morkel drops major hint
BIG win for Hardik Pandya, surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to enter...
'Doesn't need Ranji...leave him alone': CSK star demands 'respect' for Virat Kohli amid rough patch
Bored of your relationship? THIS might be onset of 'roommate syndrome'; know symptoms, causes, and prevention
Step inside Gautam Adani’s luxurious mansion: High-tech facilities, Italian marble and more
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance serves millions at Maha Kumbh to facilitate pilgrims’ progress
Sky Force box office collection day 8: Veer Pahariya scores Rs 100 crore debut, Akshay Kumar-starrer earns...
Budget 2025: Fueling India's Space Dreams With a Rs 13,416 Crore Boost
Mukesh Ambani's Jio loses to THIS telecom giant after its historic first video call from...
10 thoughtful and affordable gifts ideas for Valentine's week 2025
SL vs AUS: Nathan Lyon creates WTC history; surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah to become....
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio relaunches affordable prepaid value plan, 2 GB data, unlimited calls at Rs...
R Madhavan defends his stalking scene in RHTDM amid criticism: 'Yeh green flag, blue flag sab nikkamme logon ka...'
Who is Shivam Sharma? Delhi cricketer grabbed 5 wickets against Railways in Ranji Trophy
Basant Panchami 2025: 5 things to donate for success and prosperity of Goddess Saraswati
'Bihar special Litti': Memes overtake social media after FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech
'No Coldplay, Taylor Swift': Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani reveals expected guest count for his wedding with Diva Shah
Virat Kohli disappoints with bat on his long-awaited Ranji return but Delhi beat Railways by an innings and 19 runs
Meet actor who is richer than Rajinikanth, did 1100 movies, faced extreme poverty, now has net worth of Rs 550 crore
Viral video: Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson take a holy dip in Mahakumbh
Meet woman, daughter of auto driver, lost brother due to health problems, later cracked NEET after failing in...
Union Budget 2025: New tax regime changes, check revised slabs here
PCB chief takes brutal dig at India over Champions Trophy stadium updates, says ‘people from across the border...'
Who is Pratik Doshi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's son-in-law?
PM Modi lauds 'people's budget,' calls it 'force multiplier' for India's growth
'Most important scalp of my life': Himanshu Sangwan ecstatic after taking Virat Kohli's wicket in Ranji Trophy
Meet Vangmayi Parakala, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, is married to..., stays away from politics due to...
Not Laapataa Ladies, Maharaja, Manjummel Boys; this Indian film has won Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 2025
This college is called 'UPSC factory of India,' produces most IAS, IPS officers, not JNU, DU, IIM-A, IIT-B, it is...
Virat Kohli fans breach security to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium, watch viral video
Marco OTT release date: When, where to watch Unni Mukundan's action thriller, described as 'India's most violent film'
'The Sadist' exposes the harsh reality of modern journalism
DeepSeek: Is this the AI that is set to overtake humanity?
Jaideep Ahlawat says star kids 'understand profession better', defends Alia Bhatt: 'Mahesh Bhatt ke ghar mein...'
Meet actress, who made superhit debut, married son of former Indian Prime Minister, became his second wife, is now...
'Middle class' memes take over social media as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: VP Dhankhar, CM Yogi, 116 diplomats from 73 countries to take holy dip at Sangam today
Congress slams Centre, says Budget 2025 ignores farmers’ key demands like MSP, loan waiver
Udit Narayan breaks silence on viral video of him kissing female fan at live concert: 'My image has...'
Himashu Sangwan apologises to Virat Kohli fans after netizens abuses him for his delivery; 'Those reactions were...'
Budget 2025: Electric vehicles to get cheaper? Here's what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech
KBC 16: Samay Raina asks Amitabh Bachchan for 'property mein hissa', Tanmay Bhat can't stop laughing
Karan Johar's cryptic note on 'kindness' goes viral after Elvish Yadav's nepotism dig: 'There are way too many...'
Union Budget 2025: No income tax payable till income of Rs 12 lakh
Income Tax Slab Budget 2025-26 Update: FM Sitharaman says New Income Tax Bill to be introduced...
Ibrahim Ali Khan set to make Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan; First poster released
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman wears Madhubani saree, announces creation of Makhana Board ahead of Bihar polls
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman wears Madhubani saree, announces creation of Makhana Board ahead of Bihar polls
Enhancing Power System Protection with Digital Overcurrent Relays: Real-World Applications
Salman Khan makes podcast debut with nephew Arhaan Khan's new show Dumb Biryani, says 'you will hate me because...'
Meet Dulari Devi, Madhubani artist from Bihar who gifted saree that FM Sitharaman is wearing for Budget 2025
Farah Khan REVEALS why she rejected Shilpa Shirodkar for Chhaiya Chhaiya: 'She was 100 kg, where will Shah Rukh Khan..'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will shock you, enough to power 7000 homes, they pay Rs...
Dual Sourcing vs Single Source: Unlocking Resilience and Flexibility in Modern Product Development
Udit Narayan gets massively trolled for kissing female fan on lips during live show: 'Beyond the boundaries of disgust'
This OTT star to join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty in Border 2, marking his Bollywood debut
Meet IAS officer who turned down Rs 1 crore job from Samsung, signed father's resignation, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Maharashtra: Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome deaths rise to 4; E.coli found in water sample
Building Better Restaurants: The challenges and rewards of commercial construction
Budget 2025: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here
US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China from today: White House
Cristiano Ronaldo REVEALS one player his son believes is better than him, not Messi, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, he is...
Meet top Bollywood actress with a Hitler connection, married to superstar named...
Shoaib Akhtar meets Pune's viral Dolly Chaiwala, netizens ask 'aisi kya majboori thi'
Shoojit Sircar breaks silence on Abhishek Bachchan's box office bomb I Want To Talk: 'It disturbs...'
Budget 2025: Will Donald Trump's policies shape India's Budget? THESE American goods may become cheaper
Budget 2025 LIVE Streaming: Timing, When & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech LIVE online, on mobile APP, TV?