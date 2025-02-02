Vedika hails from Rajasthan’s Jaipur city and made headlines after scoring 705 out of 720 marks in the NEET UG 2023 exam

Every year, hundreds of thousands of students take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), one of India's most difficult competitive tests, in an attempt to take admission to undergraduate medical programs (MBBS, BDS, Ayush). The national government states that students who want to study medicine in India or outside must be eligible for NEET. Students prepare hard to achieve because of the fierce competition. Vedika Gupta is one such example, who has become a role model due to her exceptional performance on this challenging exam. She inspired several others with her success story after achieving an astounding 79th rank in NEET UG 2023.

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vedika scored an extraordinary 705 out of 720 in NEET UG 2023. A consistently high achiever, she also secured 97% in her class 12th exams.

Vedika's wants to help others guided her toward medicine, despite her initial goal of becoming an aeronautical engineer. Her efforts paid off, as she received an All India Rank of 79 in NEET UG 2023 and the 20th position among girls.

Vedika kept a strict schedule for her NEET preparation, spending five to six hours a day studying on her own. She would take a quick break to eat and unwind, usually by watching a show, after returning from teaching at 8:30 p.m. She then used her notes to revise the day's lessons. During her long study sessions, music played a key role in relieving stress.

Vedika is pursuing her MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, one of India’s premier medical institutions. Though she could have attended a medical college in her hometown of Jaipur, she chose Maulana Azad due to its reputation and proximity to Jaipur.

After completing her MBBS, Vedika is leaning towards surgery, though she hasn't decided on a specialty yet. Vedika's journey from aspiring aerospace engineer to passing one of the most difficult medical entrance tests has inspired many people to follow their aspirations with perseverance and hard work.