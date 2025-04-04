After clearing the NEET exam, Tummala took admission in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi -- considered among the most reputed medical colleges in India.

Cracking the highly-competitive entrance examinations in India is no easy feat. But some students show unwavering determination and commitment to achieve their dream of getting admission to some of the most prestigious colleges in the country. One such story is that of Tummala Snikitha, who scored a mind-boggling percentile of 99.99 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- which is conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges across India.

Exam preparation

Tummala, who is from Telangana, scored 715 out of 720 marks in the NEET UG exam in 2020. Both her parents are doctors -- her father is a cardiologist and her mother a gynaecologist -- according to media reports.

Tummala had started preparing for NEET when she was in Class 10th. She took coaching classes from a private institute, which helped her set a strong knowledge base.

After NEET

After clearing the NEET exam, Tummala took admission in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi -- considered among the most reputed medical colleges in India.

Strategy and prep tips

Tummala had completed her syllabus well before the exam was due, which gave her ample time for revision and test practice. She kept her studies regular even during the Covid-19 lockdowns via online classes.

She believes that right guidance and regular practice is the key to success in such exams.

She also revealed that during the exam, she attempted the biology section first, then chemistry, and finally solved physics questions.