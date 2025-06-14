Prakriti Malla first found her handwriting talent at her alma mater Birendra Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, where she was recognised as the student with the “best handwriting” in all of Nepal.

Education is not only a way to be successful in life, but it is also a way to beautify it. A deep connection is shared between studying and handwriting, which are both an integral part of education. Having good handwriting is a privilege that not only is a way to make people understand your thoughts, but also progress in their lives. To enjoy good handwriting, one needs to practice every day. But, do you know who has the most beautiful handwriting in the world? It's none other than Prakriti Malla, who is from Nepal and has such handwriting that it earned her 'World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting'.

Prakriti Malla received global acclaim at the age of 16 for her handwriting, shocking even handwriting experts from around the world with her talent.

Prakriti Malla first found her handwriting talent at her alma mater Birendra Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, where she was recognised as the student with the “best handwriting” in all of Nepal.

Prakriti Malla's handwriting is so beautiful that many people feel it's typed on a computer.

Prakriti Malla is well-known for writing a congratulatory letter to the leadership and citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 51st Spirit of the Union. She handed over that letter to the embassy and was also honoured by the Nepalese armed forces.

Prakriti Malla now inspires everyone to grab a pen, take it slow, and write with kindness. Because sometimes, something as simple as having beautiful handwriting, can have the greatest impact.

READ | Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Villa, once venue for luxurious parties, is now owned by this Bollywood couple, they are..., its now called..