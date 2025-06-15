Prachita hails from Rajasthan’s Jaipur and belongs to a normal middle-class family. She made waves everywhere when she scored a perfect 720/720 score and 99.9971285 percentile in NEET UG 2024

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will talk about the inspiring story of Prachita, who scored a perfect 720/720 marks in NEET UG 2024.

Prachita hails from Rajasthan’s Jaipur and belongs to a normal middle-class family. She made waves everywhere when she scored a perfect 720/720 score and 99.9971285 percentile in NEET UG 2024, making it to the list of 17 toppers. Prachita is noteworthy since she is one of the four students who won awards for Rajasthan at the national level.

Prachita's mother is a teacher, and her father works for a private company. Her parents met all of her needs despite their little resources. Prachita claims that her mother was her greatest inspiration and would constantly encourage her by telling her, "You can do whatever you decide."

She maintained her bravery and managed to secure an AIR 1 in the final result despite the controversies surrounding the NEET 2024 results (physics question and shame marks).

Prachita shared her secret, saying that in order to get ready for one of the hardest tests, she studied and reread NCERT books numerous times. In particular, she comprehended every word in Biology. She regarded this as her strength because NCERT alone provides 90% of the NEET questions. She also took coaching from an institute in Jaipur and gave regular mock tests which increased her accuracy.

In a media interview, Prachita stated that she used to study for 10 to 12 hours every day, but she would take little breaks every two hours to refuel. Additionally, she used to devote the same amount of time each day to biology, chemistry, and physics. Prachita practiced by solving NEET papers from the previous ten years, which helped her comprehend the format of the questions.

Prachita has enrolled in AIIMS Jodhpur's MBBS program. She wants to treat people with heart illness as a cardiologist, honouring her family in the process. Given that the exam consists of 180 questions in three hours, she counsels NEET applicants to focus on their NCERT texts in biology, physics, and chemistry. She also suggests frequent practice exams and careful error correction to increase speed and exam performance.