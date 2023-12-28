Meet duo who met during UPSC preparation, got married, then became IAS officers, got AIR...

Ghanshyam Meena, currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner in Firozabad, is from the 2015 IAS batch. His wife Anita Yadav from the 2017 IAS batch, is presently the Chief Development Officer in Ayodhya.

The story of how relationships evolve into companionship and turn into a shared journey is always fascinating. This is a tale of a couple, both Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who started their civil services preparation together and eventually became life partners. The husband secured his position as an IAS officer first and later motivated his wife to pursue and achieve the same dream. Now, both husband and wife hold officer positions in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre.

Ghanshyam Meena, currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner in Firozabad, UP, is from the 2015 IAS batch. His wife Anita Yadav from the 2017 IAS batch, is presently the Chief Development Officer in Ayodhya, UP. However, the story behind their success is quite intriguing.

Ghanshyam Meena, belonging to a family of seven siblings, grew up with a strong focus on education. His father was an Additional Commissioner, who always emphasised the importance of education. With seven siblings, all excelling in various fields such as medicine, engineering, and accounting, GhanShyam's family became a source of inspiration.

After completing his schooling at Birla Senior Secondary School in Pilani, Ghanshyam pursued his higher education in engineering from BITS Pilani. Graduating in 2009, he faced the challenges of a global economic downturn, making job opportunities scarce. It was then that he decided to embark on the journey of civil services.

Moving to Delhi for his UPSC preparations, Ghanshyam faced initial setbacks. However, determined to succeed, he filled out the Rajasthan PCS form and cleared the written exam on the first attempt. His interview preparation led him to Jodhpur, where he met Anita, who was also preparing for UPSC interviews. Both aspiring civil servants decided to prepare for UPSC together.

Anita, having cleared the UPSC Prelims in 2013, did not clear the Mains on her first attempt. Ghanshyam, providing coaching and guidance, motivated her to persist. She then secured the Rajasthan PCS cadre in 2014.

The couple faced the challenge of balancing work and studies. Ghanshyam, after a full day's work at the Commerce Department, devoted his evenings to UPSC preparations, while Anita worked on her PCS preparation. Ghanshyam's strategic shift in 2014 finally led to success, clearing the Rajasthan PCS.

In 2015, Anita also cleared the UPSC Mains but faced the challenge of interview preparation. Despite the difficulties, they successfully managed to balance their priorities. On December 8, the UPSC Mains exam took place, and on November 22, they got married. The struggle was intense, but eventually, Anita secured the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre with an All India Rank of 350 in 2017.

Ghanshyam shares that the three crucial elements for UPSC preparation are group studies, honest efforts, and unwavering perseverance. Those who adopt these principles will undoubtedly find success in their endeavors.