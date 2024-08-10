Twitter
Education

Meet genius who got AIR 29 in IIT JEE, went to IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC and then...

Inspired by his father’s dream, he turned his attention to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, setting his sights on becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Meet genius who got AIR 29 in IIT JEE, went to IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC and then...
Karnati Varun Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited
In the world of competitive exams, securing a top rank in just one can be a lifetime achievement for many. But imagine the grit and determination required to crack not just one but two of the toughest exams in India—the JEE and the UPSC Civil Services Exam. For Karnati Varun Reddy, a native of Miryalaguda in Telangana, this was not just a dream but a destiny he was determined to fulfil, even if it meant facing failure head-on.

Varun Reddy’s academic brilliance was evident early on when he secured an impressive 29th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), leading him to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science from the prestigious IIT Bombay. While most of his peers eyed an MBA from the top IIMs, Varun had a different path to tread. Inspired by his father’s dream, he turned his attention to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, setting his sights on becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The journey, however, was far from easy. Varun’s first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) ended in disappointment. Yet, rather than being disheartened, he doubled down on his efforts, emerging victorious in his second attempt with a respectable 166th rank, securing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). But Varun’s ambitions were far from satisfied.

Despite setbacks, including securing the 225th rank in his third attempt, Varun remained undeterred. It was his fourth attempt that finally saw his dreams materialise when he achieved an incredible 7th rank nationwide, fulfilling his father’s long-held aspiration and making him an IAS officer.

Currently, Varun serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), having previously served as the Collector of Nirmal district. His tenure as an IAS officer is characterised by his dedication to public service, particularly in the implementation of various developmental schemes. Varun’s story is a testament to the power of hard work, and an unyielding commitment to one’s goals.

