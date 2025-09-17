Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

Bihar-born Satyam Kumar became India's youngest IITian after he cracked IIT JEE at the age of 13. He then pursued PhD which he completed at the age of 24 and then worked at Apple.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...
Satyam Kumar cracked IIT JEE at 13
At an age when most children are not able to decide their future or even know what they would do, a boy from Bihar cracked the IIT-JEE at the age of 13. One of the toughest exams in the country, the preparations for IIT-JEE are a meticulous process to go through. But once admitted, a student is considered one among the creamy layer of academicians as IIT is considered the top institutions in India.

After cracking the IIT JEE exam at such a young age, Satyam Kumar became the youngest Indian to achieve such a prestigious feat, which made him popular countrywide. A native of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, Satyam comes from an unprivileged family of farmers. His father is a farmer who supported him in his educational ambitions.

How did Satyam prepare for the IIT JEE exam?

Like most of the IIT aspirants, Satyam shifted to Kota in Rajasthan to take coaching in what is the ‘engineering coaching hub’. His intellectual power and high ambitions gave him an edge over other students, which is evident in his idea of building something as innovative as Facebook.

Who is Satyam Kumar?

Satyam was born on July 20, 1999, in a small village of Bakhorapur in Bhojpur district. He was always a brilliant student and excelled throughout his schooling. In his first attempt, which he gave in 2012, he cleared the exam while he was only 12 and scored an AIR of 8137. However, he wanted to improve his score to get admission to his chosen institute. He gave a second attempt in 2013, where he scored an impressive AIR 670 and improved his score.

The fact that he was able to crack such a difficult exam at such a young age shows his determination and passion towards growth.

Satyam Kumar’s career and what he is doing now?

Satyam took admission to IIT Kanpur, where he studied B.Tech. and M.Tech in Electrical Engineering. He then moved to the United States to pursue a PhD. Surprisingly, he completed his PhD at the very young age of 24. His specialisation is in Brain-Computer Interface.

Satyam started his career as a Research Assistant and was an intern researcher at InterDigital Inc. He has also worked as a Machine Learning Intern at Apple. Since October 2024, Satyam Kumar has been working as a Machine Learning Systems Research Engineer at Texas Instruments, a well-known technology company. 

