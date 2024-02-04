Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Naina showcased signs of extraordinary intelligence since childhood. She cleared her Class 10 board exams at the tender age of 8, a period when most children are navigating the early stages of primary education. By the age of 10, she had completed her school education.

India is famous for its brimming talent and extraordinary people who are breaking new records. One such inspiring story is of Naina Jaiswal, a child prodigy hailing from Hyderabad. Naina holds the remarkable feat of being the youngest female PhD holder in the country and is also a renowned national and international Table Tennis champion.

Thereafter, while pursuing a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism, she graduated at the astonishing age of 13. Fueled by her passion for learning, she became Asia's youngest postgraduate at 15, earning a master's degree in political science from the esteemed Osmania University in Hyderabad. Additionally, Naina also holds a law degree.

Thereafter, Naina commenced her PhD journey at 17, etching her name in history as India's youngest doctoral degree holder at 22. Her insightful dissertation focused on the pivotal role of finance in women’s empowerment, showcasing her dedication to addressing societal imbalances and promoting gender equality.

Besides academics, Naina is also a renowned international player of Table Tennis, securing numerous accolades nationally and internationally. Her parents opted for a homeschooling approach, ensuring a balance between her exceptional academic progression and her commitment to sports.

Thus, Naina's excellence in both academics and sports acts as an inspiration for aspiring individuals, to go beyond their comfort zone and do wonders.