He also excels in music and has several awards as a pianist. His IQ score places him in the top 1% of the most intelligent people globally.

Krish Arora, a 10-year-old Indian-British boy, recently became the talk of the town after he achieved an IQ of 162, surpassing the estimated scores of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, who had estimated IQs of 160. The genius lives in Hounslow, West London. Krish has joined Mensa, a stimulating, intellectual and social society. His score places him in the top 1% of the most intelligent people globally, UK-based news outlet Metro reported.

The Mensa-supervised test for IQ is split into two sections. The average score on the Cattell III B test is around 100. Anything above 160 is considered a genius or exceptionally gifted. Krish is also set to join the prestigious Queen Elizabeth's School in September, one of the country's top grammar schools. Talking about his experience with exams, Krish said, "The 11-plus exams were too easy.” He added, “Primary school is boring, I don’t learn anything. All we do is multiplication and write sentences all day. I like to do algebra."

READ | Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 35860 crore in 120 hours, his net worth now surges to Rs...

He also excels in music and has several awards as a pianist. He holds a grade 7 piano certification, demonstrating his exceptional musical prowess. Krish has also been inducted into the prestigious Trinity College of Music's 'Hall of Fame' for completing four grades in just six months.



In his free time, Krish enjoys tackling challenging crosswords and puzzles. He's also a fan of the popular TV show Young Sheldon. Krish's parents, Mauli and Nischal, both with engineering backgrounds, first suspected that their son might be a genius when he was just four years old.