HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who left IIT, cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

Gaurav Kaushal not only cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also successfully cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

UPSC is one of the most challenging examinations for aspiring Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Achieving success in the civil service exam requires dedicated and rigorous study for hours on end. Every year, thousands of candidates aspire to take the UPSC exam, aiming for positions like IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. However, only a select few manage to succeed in this highly competitive examination. Gaurav Kaushal not only cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also successfully cleared the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams.

Hailing from Haryana, Kaushal completed his schooling in Panchkula. His academic journey includes admission to IIT Delhi through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Despite initially joining IIT Delhi, he quit and pursued B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. After a year, he changed his path again, completing his B.Tech degree from Punjab Engineering College.

In the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), Kaushal secured the 38th All India Rank (AIR). Subsequently, he joined the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), taking charge of administrative responsibilities within the Cantonment Board and overseeing military land. However, after 12 years of service, he chose to leave his government job to become a mentor for UPSC aspirants.

Kaushal's journey includes accomplishments such as clearing the Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) test and the JEE twice. Despite these achievements, he decided not to accept the offered positions, showcasing his willingness to take risks.

Post his civil service stint, Kaushal initiated mentorship programs for UPSC exam aspirants. Through his YouTube channel, he has been providing valuable guidance to UPSC candidates. Additionally, he launched the Gaurav Kaushal app, offering mentorship to UPSC aspirants on a first-come, first-served basis.

