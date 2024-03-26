Twitter
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

After a brief stint at IIT Delhi, he opted to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani.

Education

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

The UPSC examination is a formidable challenge for those aspiring to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and demands unwavering dedication and extensive study. Each year, thousands of candidates vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS, yet only a handful emerge victorious in this fiercely competitive arena. Among them is Gaurav Kaushal, who not only conquered the UPSC Civil Services Exam but also triumphed in the IIT-JEE and SSC CGLE exams.

Originating from Haryana, Kaushal did his schooling in Panchkula. His academic journey began with admission to IIT Delhi through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). However, after a brief stint at IIT Delhi, he opted to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. Later, he completed his B.Tech degree from Punjab Engineering College, showcasing his willingness to explore diverse educational avenues.

In the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), Kaushal secured an impressive AIR 38. He subsequently embarked on a career with the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where he shouldered administrative responsibilities within the Cantonment Board and oversaw military land. Despite dedicating 12 years to his government job, Kaushal eventually transitioned into a mentorship role for UPSC aspirants.

Kaushal's journey is marked by notable achievements, including success in the Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) test and multiple triumphs in the JEE. Despite these accolades, he opted not to take up the positions offered to him, demonstrating his readiness to embrace risks in pursuit of his aspirations.

Following his tenure in the civil services, Kaushal embarked on a mission to mentor aspiring UPSC candidates. Through his YouTube channel, he guides UPSC aspirants, sharing insights gleaned from his own experiences. Additionally, he launched the Gaurav Kaushal app, extending mentorship to UPSC aspirants on a first-come, first-served basis.

