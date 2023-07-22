Headlines

Meet Garima Sharma, who became SDM at age of 50, cleared exam in first attempt; know her inspiring story

This courageous woman decided to pursue her studies and show up for the exam at a time when the majority began to think about their retirement and relaxation.

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

When it comes to fulfilling your dreams, there is no age restriction. Garima Sharma, a native of Rajasthan, has demonstrated that there is no right or wrong path to success. This courageous woman decided to pursue her studies and show up for the exam at a time when the majority began to think about their retirement and relaxation.

Garima Sharma set an example for future generations when she became a Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) at the age of 51. The majority of government exams allow candidates up to the age of 40 to apply, with the notable exception of widowed women. However, very few individuals, regardless of age 51, have the courage to pursue their dreams.

Many people are hesitant to take competitive exams because they feel that their age may disqualify them. SDM Garima Sharma's story, however, provides inspiration. In many schools located all throughout Jaipur, Garima Sharma served as a teacher. Her husband had always supported her in going after her job. He wished for her to get ready for the government position. He sadly passed away in 2014 after suffering from serious liver issues for two years.

"My partner has always urged me to work for the government, but I never gave it much thought. But in his last days, he advised me to look for employment with the government. Being an officer himself, he was aware of the importance of the post. After my husband passed away in 2014, I vowed to carry out his wishes and opted to qualify as a RAS officer, according to News18.

After the passing of her spouse, Garima's courage became stronger, and she started putting enormous time and energy into her preparation for competitive exams. She passed the exams for Rajasthan Administrative Services, college lecturers, and school lecturers in 2016. She first became a Tehsildar.

She retook the RAS test in 2018, and under the widow category, she was given an age relaxation. She gained further post when she passed the RAS test at the age of 51 and was appointed the SDM of Bagoda, Rajasthan.

READ | Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

 

