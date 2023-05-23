Meet Garima Lohia from Bihar who scored AIR 2 in UPSC without coaching; know what's her success mantra

Photo: YouTube/ Chahal Academy

The results of the UPSC 2022 civil service tests were released today, and this year's top performers included a number of deserving individuals. It is significant to note that female candidates Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Smriti Mishra, and more earned spots in the top 4. Garima Lohia, who received an AIR 2, is one of the highest scorers in the UPSC 2022.

Who is Garima Lohia?

Garima Lohia was born and raised in a business family and is a native of Buxar, Bihar. Her interests include listening to self-improvement podcast. Garima, who earned the second spot in the UPSC CSE 2022, studied in Delhi University's Kirori Mal College, where she graduated in 2020 with a degree in accounting.

Garima Lohia used the period when Covid-19 brought the entire country to a standstill to focus intensely on her own self-study. Garima made the most of the online resources available, including viewing YouTube to prepare for one of the toughest exams in India. In an unfortunate incident, Garima's father died 8 years ago, Aaj Tak reported.

Garima Lohia thanked her family and mentors in an interview with Zee News for helping her achieve her goal of earning an AIR 2 in the 2022 UPSC civil services examinations. Garima gave the aspiring applicants the advice to "Be disciplined and keep working hard."

Garima Lohia’s preparation strategy

The aspirant candidate should maintain his or her diligence, Garima recommended. I was preparing for the UPSC prelims 2023 till the results from the previous year were announced, she said. She described her UPSC preparation strategy, saying, "I used to study for 8 to 9 hours someday."

Garima Lohia’s success mantra

Garima wants the young people to know that if they keep working hard and don't give up, they will succeed. Garima emphasised the value of self-help groups in her mock interview when asked how she would promote women's empowerment in Bihar. She went on to explain how educating women about the existing schemes that are available to them might help them become more economically empowered.

Watch Garima Lohia's mock interview here: