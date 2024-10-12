By the age of 30, she had taken multiple exams, including those for LIC, Bank Clerk PO, Railway, and the West Bengal Public Service Commission, while enduring four failed UPSC attempts.

For some, cracking the UPSC exam is not just an ambition, but a life mission. Such is the case for Paramita Malakar, hailing from a humble family in West Bengal. Although she had a stable job with a lucrative salary, Paramita decided to pursue her dream of passing the UPSC exam. Her first attempt, however, ended in disappointment when she failed to clear the preliminary stage, leaving her confidence shattered.

Paramita graduated with honors in Physics in 2012 and, due to financial pressures, took a job in a BPO. However, she soon left to explore opportunities in the corporate sector. After a few attempts, she secured a job with TCS. While working, she set her sights on civil services and decided to take the UPSC exam in 2018. But the demands of her job left her with little time to prepare, resulting in a failed attempt at the preliminary stage. Shortly after, her stint at TCS ended. She then passed the State Bank of India exam and secured another position.

Despite the setback, Paramita’s desire to succeed in the UPSC remained strong. The failure of her first attempt made her question her ability to pass such exams, but she resolved to keep trying. In 2020, she achieved a milestone by securing a position as the Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer (SDICO). As reported by Indian Masterminds, Paramita continued to prepare for the UPSC while sitting for smaller government exams to build her confidence.

By the age of 30, she had taken multiple exams, including those for LIC, Bank Clerk PO, Railway, and the West Bengal Public Service Commission, while enduring four failed UPSC attempts. In 2022, after rigorous preparation, she cleared both the preliminary and mains stages of the UPSC exam, only to fall short at the interview. Undeterred, she geared up for her sixth attempt. In 2023, she cleared both stages again and was called for the interview.

On April 16, 2024, when the UPSC results were declared, Paramita experienced a life-changing moment—her name appeared on the merit list with an all-India rank of 812. Looking back on her journey, she recalls the doubts and challenges brought on by repeated failures. "Constantly changing jobs limited my study time. In 2022, I changed my strategy. In my last attempt, I was always worried whether I would pass or not. The vast syllabus and lack of mock tests increased my anxiety. However, in 2023, I enrolled in a coaching institute in Kolkata, which proved to be a game-changer," she reflects.