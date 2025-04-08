Kashish Methwani, a model and neuroscience scholar who is now a part of the Indian army, proves that glamour and patriotism can go hand in hand.

Kashish Methwani is the perfect example of how talent, determination, and discipline can help someone achieve greatness in many different fields. Known for her elegance in modeling and her sharp academic mind, Kashish surprised everyone when she secured All India Rank 2 in the 2024 Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. Her success proves that it's possible to shine both in the glamour world and in the disciplined life of the armed forces.

Kashish has already achieved many milestones at a young age. She previously held the title of Miss International India and was also an NCC cadet. Her journey with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was a major turning point in her life. In fact, she was honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Best All-India Cadet Award in 2021 for the Air Force Wing. This recognition was a huge moment in her journey, showing how her dedication and discipline stood out at the national level.

She has also done extremely well academically. Kashish completed her MSc thesis in Neuroscience from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Her research focused on gamma brain waves, a topic that earned her an invitation from Harvard University for a PhD. However, instead of choosing a research path abroad, she decided to join the Indian Army to serve the nation. She is now training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai to become an officer.

Besides academics and service, Kashish is also talented in other areas. She is a national-level pistol shooter, plays basketball, and is trained in tabla and Bharatanatyam dance. Her many talents and achievements show that one can truly be multi-dimensional if they are committed and passionate.

She gives credit for much of her growth to her family and the NCC, where she learned discipline, leadership, and the value of national service. Kashish’s story is an inspiration for young people across the country, proving that with hard work and focus, you can achieve anything—whether it’s in a lab, on stage, or in uniform.