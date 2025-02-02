Over a span of 10 months, she committed herself to self-study without any coaching and successfully topped her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an impressive rank of 93.

Aishwarya Sheoran's inspiring journey is a testament to determination, ambition, and personal change. Hailing from Rajasthan, she is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar, who serves as the Commanding Officer of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion. Growing up in a family steeped in military values and a commitment to the nation, these influences played a significant role in shaping her aspirations, despite her unconventional path.

Sheoran showcased her academic excellence early on, scoring an impressive 97.5% in her Class 12 board exams at Sanskriti School in Delhi. She continued her education at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, one of India's top institutions. However, Aishwarya's talents extended beyond academics; she is also known for her dynamic personality and love for the spotlight.

During her college years, Aishwarya Sheoran pursued her passion for modeling and participated in prominent beauty pageants. Her accolades include winning the Miss Clean and Clear Fresh Face title in 2014, being crowned Miss Delhi in 2015, and becoming a finalist in the Miss India pageant in 2016. With a bright future in the fashion industry ahead of her, Aishwarya found herself at a pivotal moment when life offered her a new opportunity.

In 2018, Aishwarya Sheoran qualified for IIM Indore but chose to decline the offer. Instead, she redirected her talents toward public service, moving away from modeling to pursue a career in governance. Over a span of 10 months, Aishwarya committed herself to self-study without any coaching and successfully topped her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an impressive rank of 93. Her achievement highlights that with hard work and discipline, individuals can overcome significant challenges.

Currently, Aishwarya Sheoran serves as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in the Ministry of External Affairs. Her journey, which includes winning beauty titles and representing India on international platforms, reflects her determination and commitment to serving the nation. She exemplifies the values of hard work and the courage to chase one's dreams, regardless of how unconventional they may appear.